Bidvest Wits – Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Highly motivated Clever Boys take aim at the Brazilians

Bidvest Wits will go toe-to-toe with Tshwane giants Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday.

The Telkom Knockout finalists are brimming with confidence following their narrow 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs which sealed their passage to the last two of the competition.

Despite their fine exploits in cup competitions, results have not been forthcoming for Gavin Hunt’s team. The Braamfontein-based outfit currently find themselves in the relegation zone, with just eight points from their opening nine league matches.

Their last league match ended in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chippa United which saw them fall further behind the rest of the ‘big guns’ as they now look unlikely to defend their league title they won last season.

Coach Hunt has seen his squad rocked by injuries of late. It is unclear at this stage if captain Thulani Hlatshwayo will be available for this tie after sitting out the win against Amakhosi.

Buhle Mkhwanazi did however, put in a good shift for Wits at the back and could be called upon once again to start in the heart of the team's defence.

Key players that have stood above the rest for Wits so far include striker, Amr Gamal, who has been in stellar form despite the team’s disappointing past league results.

The Egypt international has scored five goals in all competitions for the Clever Boys so far this season, with three of his goals coming in crucial Telkom Knockout encounters.

Bafana Bafana left-back Sifiso Hlanti is another player, who has been in top form for the Students while James Keene has bagged four goals in all competitions for his side so far this season.

The Brazilians are equally hyped up after their last league tie saw them thump Orlando Pirates 3-1 at the Orlando Stadium as the victory saw them move up to eighth spot on the log table with 12 points from seven games.

Prior to that, Pitso Mosimane’s charges had suffered three consecutive defeats.

Captain Hlompho Kekana has been instrumental for the Chloorkop outfit and could return to the fold after being excused from the Bafana Bafana duty following the tragic passing away of his mother-in-law.

Both Kekana and the ever-present Percy Tau have scored five goals in the league between them and will look to be a threat for the Wits defence.

The visitors will be boosted by their better head-to-head record against the Students. In 26 encounters since 2004, Sundowns have come away with 15 victories with Wits only winning seven ties.

Last season, the Tshwane side beat Wits 2-0 at home but the reverse fixture saw the Students collect maximum points with a 1-0 victory.