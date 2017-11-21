One of the key talking points of Kwesi Appiah’s second tenure as Black Stars coach so far has been his decision to sideline Andre and Jordan Ayew.

Do the Ayew brothers have a Ghana future?

The Ayew brothers have long been key figures within the Ghana setup, but they were the primary casualties of the 1-1 draw with Congo-Brazzaville during the ill-fated World Cup qualifying campaign.

Ahead of the Black Stars’ final qualifier—a 1-1 draw with Egypt—we asked Goal readers whether either or both of the brothers still had a role to play with the national side.

You responded in your droves, with 44 percent of those who answered the poll believing that both have a future to play with the national side.

However, while this is ostensibly a show of faith in both siblings, it’s worth noting that 40 percent of those who responded actually voted that Andre does have a future with the Black Stars, but that Jordan does not.

In total, 84 percent of those who replied tipped Dede to bounce back from his recent axing by Appiah and return to take his spot in the side.

This is despite his struggles at club level, where the forward has been in and out of the West Ham United side during their troubled start to the season.

To date, the 27-year-old has scored two goals and contributed two assists in 10 league outings this term.

Andre Ayew | 2017-18 Premier League stats

While Ayew’s Hammers will be confident of pulling clear of the dropzone, the future looks bleaker for Jordan, both at club level—where Swansea City have lost their last four—and in the international arena.

In contrast to the faith shown in his brother, only four percent of Ghana fans believe that Jordan—and not Andre—have a future with the Black Stars.

Jordan Ayew | 2017-18 Premier League stats

Finally, Appiah’s decision to axe the duo appears to have complete support among a small minority of those who responded, with 11 percent of voters saying that they don’t believe either of the pair have a future with the national side.

While clearly some Goal readers wouldn’t be too disappointed if one or either of the brothers were never seen again in Ghanaian colours, it would represent a significant failing on the part of the Black Stars setup if, at 27 and 26, their international careers were already at an end.