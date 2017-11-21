Newly appointed Nigeria U17 coach Abdu Maikaba has hinted that his major motivation for accepting the job is his desire to work with young players that will steadily progress to the Super Eagles in the near future.

Abdu Maikaba desires to spot talents for Super Eagles

He admits that it will be difficult to assemble truly Under 17 players but he noted that he will devise various ways to ensure that quality players that won’t disappoint the nation are scouted from various zones.

“The truth is that the Golden Eaglets job is a very difficult one. It is the most difficult in Nigeria national teams but with my experience, I will try to do my best to ensure that we discover talents for the future Super Eagles,” Maikaba told Goal.

“We are going to ensure we lay our hands on players who are truly under 17.

"We have not set modalities in motion and as soon as we are unveiled after the signing of contract papers I will meet with the other coaches where we are going to discuss what we must do to raise a formidable team.

“We won’t be saying much in the media but we will allow our works to do the talking for us.”

The ex-Kano Pillars and Wikki Tourists manager, however, downplayed the notion that his appointment into the technical crew of the Eaglets will negatively affect Akwa United during the 2017-18 season.

“With the way we built the team in Akwa United, I don’t think my absence will affect the team," he continued.

"I have capable hands that can assist me and I believe even in my absence they can continue the job from where I stop. I don’t think NFF will not give me the opportunity to help Akwa United in the continent."