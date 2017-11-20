Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards tipped for continental glory

Gor Mahia legend Peter Dawo is confident league champions K'Ogalo and GOtv Shield winners AFC Leopards can do better next year in continental stage.

Gor Mahia, AFC Leopard tipped for continental glory

The Green Army will represent the country in the Caf Champions League while Ingwe will be taking part in the Confederations.

Dawo has predicted that the two Kenyan representatives will go past the initial rounds and regain past glory in the continent.

"First, our calendar is a little different as compared to many countries, now that we cannot change it suddenly, the two teams should at least sacrifice their holiday and prepare well.

"If they break for two weeks or so and come back with an agenda of serious training, I am sure by the time they play all will be well.

"Then again, high profile friendly matches should be organized; they will help in shaping up the team and help them to toughen up mentally," Dawo told Goal.

The Kenyan Premier League came to a close last weekend with K'Ogalo finishing at the summit while Ingwe came home in the eighth position.