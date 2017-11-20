Mustafi hits out at 's***' Arsenal exit rumours following summer of speculation

Shkodran Mustafi has blasted the “s***” rumours which saw him heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal over the summer.

Despite having spent just one season with the Gunners, the World Cup winner saw his future in north London called into question during the last transfer window.

A move to Serie A giants Inter was mooted, with the Italians reported to have been eventually forced out of the market by Arsenal’s demands.

Mustafi, though, insists that he never wanted to move on and has refuted any suggestion that he came close to leaving Emirates Stadium.

“You like to get the s***, the biggest s***,” the Germany international defender told reporters when quizzed on the exit talk.

“That’s your job. You are asking me about it, it’s your job from the people outside, talking and thinking that they know everything.

“What happens in the changing room is the real thing. I don’t understand why people just talk about things they cannot know about.

“If I have been talking to clubs or if I haven’t, it’s only rumours. Obviously there are so many newspapers, they need something to write because it’s boring if the paper is empty.

“I’m standing in front of you in an Arsenal shirt.”

Mustafi addressed the transfer rumours after starring for Arsenal in a derby victory over Tottenham.

He opened the scoring in a keenly-fought contest which saw Arsene Wenger’s side secure a 2-0 victory to close to within a point of their arch-rivals in the Premier League table.

“We had to keep a cool head because it was a home Premier League game, only three points to win,” added Mustafi.

“There was nothing more to win. So I think we did it well. We showed a great character, when we had the ball but also when we didn’t have it.

“In the end I’m really pleased with the performance and the character we showed.”

Arsenal are now sixth in the English top-flight standings, one point adrift of the top four and 12 behind table-topping Manchester City.