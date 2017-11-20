Chelsea loanee's inexplicable 30m own goal

Chelsea loanee Fankaty Dabo has made headlines for all the wrong reasons courtesy of a ridiculous own goal in the Dutch top flight.

The 22-year-old defender, currently plying his trade for Vitesse Arnhem in the Eridivisie, had a moment to forget in his side's match against Groningen.

BETTER THAN BECKHAM?: Luton man hailed after outrageous 60m goal

GRUESOME INJURY: West Ham star begs to play on despite writhing in agony

However, thanks to the beauty of social media, Dabo's inexplicable brain fade won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Instead, it's the type of nightmare incident that he'll be reminded of for years to come.

The young defender was under pressure inside his own half when he looked to play an optimistic back-pass to his own keeper, Jeroen Houwen.

Unfortunately for Dabo, the ball sailed high and well out of reach of the Vitesse custodian, who looked on in disbelief as it found its way into the net.

Viewers who might have been just tuning into the match would have been forgiven for thinking it was a sensational long-range goal, such was the precision of the 'shot.'

To make matters worse for Dabo and Vitesse, Groningen went on to score three times in the final 25 minutes to seal a 4-2 victory.

Dabo joins a steadily growing list of recent players to make headlines courtesy of outrageous own goals.