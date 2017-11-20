News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lisa De Vanna and the Matildas couldn't take their chances in the Asian Cup final loss to Japan.
Asian Cup heartbreak for unlucky Matildas

Chelsea loanee's inexplicable 30m own goal

7Sport /

Chelsea loanee Fankaty Dabo has made headlines for all the wrong reasons courtesy of a ridiculous own goal in the Dutch top flight.

0421_0800_nat-Matildas
0:31

Japan beat Matildas in Asian Cup final
0421_0700_nat-Wenger
0:23

Wenger to step down at Arsenal
0421_0700_nat-ALeague
0:34

City go through to A-League final four
Besiktas coach struck by projectile
0:21

Besiktas coach struck by projectile
Chelsea beat Burnley after embarrassing own goal
1:30

Chelsea beat Burnley after embarrassing own goal
Referee makes pitch invader look silly
0:13

Referee makes pitch invader look silly
Ronaldo's insane flick goal
0:35

Ronaldo's insane flick goal
TEST 2
0:33

Matildas into Asian Cup final
Kennedy saves Matildas at the death
0:41

Kennedy saves Matildas at the death
0418_0500_nat_Matildas
0:36

Matildas into Asian Cup Final
0416_0500_nat_football
0:29

Finals dream shattered for Western Sydney
Matildas pumped for Cup Final - Kerr
0:51

Matildas pumped for Cup Final - Kerr
 

The 22-year-old defender, currently plying his trade for Vitesse Arnhem in the Eridivisie, had a moment to forget in his side's match against Groningen.

BETTER THAN BECKHAM?: Luton man hailed after outrageous 60m goal

GRUESOME INJURY: West Ham star begs to play on despite writhing in agony

However, thanks to the beauty of social media, Dabo's inexplicable brain fade won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Instead, it's the type of nightmare incident that he'll be reminded of for years to come.

The young defender was under pressure inside his own half when he looked to play an optimistic back-pass to his own keeper, Jeroen Houwen.

This is definitely not what Dabo was going for. Pic: Fox Sports

Unfortunately for Dabo, the ball sailed high and well out of reach of the Vitesse custodian, who looked on in disbelief as it found its way into the net.

Viewers who might have been just tuning into the match would have been forgiven for thinking it was a sensational long-range goal, such was the precision of the 'shot.'

To make matters worse for Dabo and Vitesse, Groningen went on to score three times in the final 25 minutes to seal a 4-2 victory.

Dabo joins a steadily growing list of recent players to make headlines courtesy of outrageous own goals.


Back To Top