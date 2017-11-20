Kevin De Bruyne feels his sensational form this this season is due to Manchester City's improved style of play, a change that he believes makes his side popular with the neutrals.

City style suits me and thrills neutrals, says De Bruyne

City have stormed to the top of the Premier League table, where they hold an eight-point lead over Manchester United, and remain unbeaten in all competitions this term.

De Bruyne has been a star turn in a side that has flourished under Pep Guardiola, having finished the Catalan's first season in charge without a trophy.

The attacking midfielder scored his third league goal of the season with a spectacular effort in Saturday's 2-0 victory at Leicester City.

And the attacking midfielder puts his sublime form down to the free-flowing brand of football employed by Guardiola.

"It's not about me," he told reporters after the Leicester game. "It's about how the team plays and the way that the team is playing makes it easier for me.

"Obviously I think it is a type of football that is good for me as a player individually, but I think also — the way that the team is playing — it just makes it easier for everybody.

"Everybody knows what they need to do and everybody has their own quality."

And it is this exciting football that led to De Bruyne being applauded off the pitch at the King Power Stadium — something he again attributes to the team's play.

"It feels nice; sometimes it's a strange feeling but it's nice to be appreciated," he said.

"It would not only be me — it's just the way we are playing that people appreciate, the style of playing. Obviously everyone has their own style but, from a neutral point of view, everyone likes to see the way that we are playing."

De Bruyne also spoke of the importance City's advantage at the top of the table will give them in the title race as they are not relying on others to slip up.

"It's nice to have a three-game advantage [in terms of points]," he added. "I want to be in that position but I think the main thing now is that we are looking at ourselves and we don't need to look — like other years — at other people.

"By maintaining the focus on ourselves we will be busier winning our games and not worrying about what's happening with the rest. We are going to put pressure on the rest.

"For the moment we are coping with it really well."