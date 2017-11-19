Barcelona once more boasted a watertight defence as they set a club defensive record during a routine victory over Leganes.

Barcelona set new defensive record in La Liga with Leganes win

Two goals from Luis Suarez and Paulinho's late strike helped the Catalans extend their lead at the top of La Liga to seven points, although Valencia can recoup the difference with victory against Espanyol on Sunday.

But one of the most striking aspects of Barca's play this season is their ability to shut out other teams, and so it proved again.

Another clean sheet for Marc Andre ter Stegen means the goalkeeper has conceded just four goals in Barca's opening 12 games, a club record in La Liga.



4 - @FCBarcelona have just conceded four goals in La Liga this season, their best start in terms of goals conceded after the first 12 games ever. Valverde pic.twitter.com/gsCxSDkLO1 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) 18 de noviembre de 2017

Only Atletico Madrid, who in 1995 let in just three in the same period, have ever managed a better start to the season at the back.

Ter Stegen kept his eighth clean sheet of the Liga campaign on Saturday, and no team in Spain has managed to beat the German more than once this term.

And if he keeps showing his best form Barcelona may well ended the season on top as they boast the best attack and defence in the country.