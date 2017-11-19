Chelsea team news: David Luiz named on the bench as Christensen starts against West Brom

David Luiz has been named on the bench for Chelsea's trip to West Brom with Andreas Christensen keeping his starting place.

The Brazilian was left out of his side's 1-0 win over Manchester United but has returned amongst the substitutes for the Blues.

Chelsea 11/2 to win 2-0 v WBA

Antonio Conte has named the same starting line-up which defeated the Red Devils before the international break with Davide Zappacosta continuing at right wing-back.

Elsewhere, West Brom have made two changes from the side which lost 1-0 to Huddersfield in their last Premier League outing.

Manager Tony Pulis has handed starting berths to Matt Phillips and Salomon Rondon, with Allan Nyom and Hal Robson-Kanu both dropping to the bench.

West Brom XI: Foster; McAuley, Hegazi, Evans; Phillips, Krychowiak, Barry, Livermore, Gibbs; Rodriguez, Rondon.

West Brom subs: Myhill, Nyom, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, Brunt, McClean, Burke.

Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Zappacosta, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Morata, Hazard.

Chelsea subs: Caballero, Rudiger, David Luiz, Drinkwater, Ampadu, Pedro, Willian.