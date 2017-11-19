Muhoroni 1-4 AFC Leopards: Ingwe secure top eight finish

AFC Leopards finished the 2017 season on a high after downing relegated Muhoroni Youth 4-1.

Match Report: AFC Leopards secures top eight

Ingwe came into the match as clear favourites considering their opponents had lost their last five matches and conceded a total of 20 goals in the process.

After a goalless first half, Whyvonne Isuza set the ball rolling for the GOtv Shield champions in the second half heading in a Lewis Wanami cross after a perfect build up.

It was 2-0 four minutes later, this time round from the ever impressive Aziz Okaka, who, just like Isuza, scored through a header after a good cross by Musa Mudde, following a free-kick conceded by the opponents.

The remaining two goals for Ingwe were scored by Samuel Ndung'u in the 61st minute and Vincent Oburu in the 65th minute to ensure Muhoroni Youth have conceded 24 goals in their last six outings.

The hosts scored their consolation through Hassan Kiyoyo in the 74th minute from a penalty spot after a foul in the danger zone.

The results mean AFC Leopards finished the season in eighth place with 45 points.

Muhoroni Youth Starting XI: Said Juma, Jacob Ombija, Jeconia Ogendo, Faina Jacobs, Robert Indimuli, Collins Agade, Bliss Kityo, Maxwell Onyango, Farouk Mudoola, Hassan Kiyoyo and Anthony Wambani.

Subs: James Ogada, Yusuf Mohammed, Marcel Ochieng, John-Mark Ochieng, Venval Thomas and Ambroye Ayoyi.

AFC Leopards Starting XI: Edwin Mukolwe (GK), Lewis Wanami, Dennis Sikhayi, Duncan Otieno, Ramadhan Yakubu, Musa Mudde, Whyvonne Isuza, Andrew Tololwa, Samwel Ndung'u, Aziz Okaka and Vincent Oburu.

Subs: Gabriel Andika, Michael Kibwage, Salim Abdallah, Joshua Mawira, Jackson Juma, Marselas Ingotsi and Harun Nyakha.