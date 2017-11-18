Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso is banking on their impressive run of form ahead of Saturday's Telkom Knockout Cup encounter away to Bidvest Wits.

Daniel Cardoso: Steve Komphela has handled the pressure well at Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi have lost just once in their last 10 matches in all competitions, and Cardoso is pleased with how far they have come as a team, especially because they haven't been conceding a lot of goals.

“Wits are not an easy team to beat, but we are at least going through a good streak and have not lost a match since the defeat to Baroka. We have also been keeping cleansheets which is a good thing,” Cardoso told the media.

The former Free State Stars man said the main objective is to win this year's TKO trophy, having failed to do so after reaching the final two years ago.

Chiefs have not won a major trophy since Stuart Baxter left the club in 2015, and Cardoso feels the time is right for them to make amends.

“We want to win the trophy. We need it for ourselves, for the club and for the fans. We have not won anything in two seasons and this is the chance to make amends now,” he said.

Cardoso also praised Steve Komphela for the way he has handled the pressure from the first day he arrived at Chiefs. He feels the players owe it to him to win the Telkom Knockout Cup.

“I think Steve has a lot of balls. He handles the pressure and takes [the criticism] from all the fans, while at the same time taking the pressure off us,” added the utility player.

“At least he can handle it, and I think this trophy we have to win for him. As a coach, he’s never won a trophy in domestic football, and we owe it to him,” concluded Cardoso.