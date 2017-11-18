2015 Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC are all set to get their season underway when they host FC Goa at the Marina Arena in the first of the two games on Sunday.

ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC vs. FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Both teams went through forgettable campaigns last time around, with Chennaiyin finishing seventh in the table while FC Goa ended up with the wooden spoon.

With new coaches, John Gregory and Sergio Lobera respectively, on board, they will be eager to ensure that 2017-18 season will be memorable. The ideal step towards which will be a win on Sunday.

Game Chennaiyin FC v FC Goa

Date

Sunday, November 19

Time

5:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecasted with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam TV channel Bengali TV channel

Asianet Movies

Jalsha Movies



TEAM NEWS

John Gregory is likely to play a well-organised system which should see captain Henrique Sereno partner Mailson Alves in central defence while Raphael Augusto and Bikramjit Singh are expected to run the show in midfield.

Providing creativity from the centre of the park will be Slovenian Rene Mihelic, who will try to set up chances for Jeje Lalpekhlua up front. Nigerian striker Jude Nworuh, who is extremely quick, could be introduced as a second-half substitute to make the most of the tiring defence.

Injured - Germanpreet Singh



Doubtful - None



Key Players - Rene Mihelic, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Raphael Augusto





FC Goa are also expected to line up in a similar system but are expected to play a possession-based system with Manuel Lanzarote tasked with unlocking the opposition defences. With Adrian Colunga missing out with injury, the onus is on Ferran Corominas to lead the lines against Chenaniyin FC.

On the wings, Brandon Fernandes and Manuel Arana are expected to play while Pronay Halder performs the anchoring duties.

Injured - Adrian Colunga



Doubtful - None



Key Players - Manuel Lanzarote, Coro, Brandon Fernandes

GAME PREVIEW

The game is likely to witness a clash of two philosophies with Sergio Lobera's distinctive Spanish style set to test John Gregory's English influence. From what we have seen in pre-season, Lobera likes his team to keep the ball and work openings. He has several technically gifted players in the ranks to help him implement the philosophy.

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, are likely to focus on their defensive organisation and ensure they don't leak silly goals and hit FC Goa on the break. With quick players like Jude Nworuh and Gregory Nelson, coach Gregory will be super confident of catching their opponents on the break.

More importantly, both teams will be eager for a win to banish memories of woeful campaigns last time around. One thing is for sure, there will be a sense of intrigue around the Marina Arena when the two new-look teams take to the pitch!