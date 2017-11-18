Video shows West Ham fan racially abusing Tottenham star Son Heung-min

A video has surfaced on social media showing a man, who claims to be a West Ham supporter, appearing to racially abuse Tottenham star Son Heung-min.

The clip, posted on Twitter, shows the fan asking the South Korea international if he could get him a copy of the Planet of the Apes movie, adding "you do DVDs".

Son rolls up his window after the comment, though the fan goes on to swear at the Spurs star, proclaiming himself a West Ham supporter as the video ends.

It is not the first time Son has faced racial abuse, with Millwall fans aiming 'DVD' chants at the 25-year-old during a 6-0 FA Cup defeat at White Hart Lane back in March 2017.

Tottenham responded to the video via a spokesperson, who said: “Racist behaviour is completely unacceptable and we hope that the individual is identified to the authorities and the necessary action taken.”

West Ham have also condemned the actions of the individual in the clip, adding: “West Ham United have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination and unreservedly condemn the actions of the individual in this video,” the club said through a spokesperson.

“Anyone behaving in this manner is not representative of our club and its values, and anybody who witnesses discrimination or abuse such as this at West Ham are urged to contact us in confidence at supporterservices@westhamunited.co.uk.”

Son was part of the South Korea team that saw one of their players subjected to racist abuse by Colombia midfielder Edwin Cardona, with head coach Jose Pekerman having to issue an apology following the 'slanty-eyed' gesture that was caught on camera.

Spurs and West Ham have met twice already this season, with Tottenham winning at the London Stadium in the Premier League and the Hammers knocking them out of the Carabao Cup at Wembley.