Gerard Pique will miss Barcelona's trip to Leganes over a "personal matter", La Liga's leaders have confirmed.

Pique to miss Barcelona's Leganes trip over personal matter

The Spain international's absence at Butarque compounds the loss of Javier Mascherano, who is expected to miss the next month with a hamstring issue.

BTTS - 19/20 with dabblebet

Coach Ernesto Valverde is likely to pair Samuel Umtiti with Thomas Vermaelen at the back, but also talked up his B team defenders when discussing his lack of interest in signing a new defender during Friday's pre-match news conference.

Aleix Vidal has been passed fit for the fixture after recovering from a long-term ankle injury and returning to training during the international break.