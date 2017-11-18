Real Madrid are away to Atletico in La Liga on Saturday evening and Los Blancos will be eager to avoid losing further ground on leaders Barcelona in the title race.

Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Atletico

The Catalans are in action in Madrid earlier in the day at Leganes, before Real take on Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Real Madrid 5/4 to beat Atletico

Zinedine Zidane's side are already eight points adrift of their Clasico rivals in third place, having lost at home to Betis and away to Girona, as well as failing to beat both Levante and Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of the derby clash...

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Gareth Bale is still out with a hamstring problem and will play no part against Atletico.

Keylor Navas is back in training, but not yet ready to return, while Mateo Kovacic also needs more time to recover from his injury.

Better news sees Dani Carvajal available again after a heart problem, while Luka Modric is also in contention despite being described by Zidane as "off colour" in training on Thursday.

REAL MADRID SUSPENSIONS

Real Madrid have had a few suspensions already this season, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos all missing matches in La Liga, but Zidane has no players banned for the game against Atletico.

REAL MADRID POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

With Navas set to miss out again, Kiko Casilla will continue in goal for Real Madrid against Atletico.

Dani Carvajal looks set to return to the starting line-up for the champions at right-back, with Dani Ceballos (who scored a brilliant hat-trick for Spain's Under-21 side against Slovakia on Tuesday) a possible inclusion in midfield if Zidane decides Modric is not 100 per cent fit.

Further forward, Ronaldo is set to partner Karim Benzema in attack, with Isco just behind those two.

ATLETICO TEAM NEWS

Atletico, like Real Madrid, have picked up 23 points from their opening 11 matches in La Liga so far this season.

Diego Simeone's side are on the verge of elimination in the Champions League, but remain unbeaten in the Primera Division with six wins and five draws.

The Argentine has a fully fit squad at his disposal for the derby and he will hope striker Antoine Griezmann can return to form after some disappointing displays of late.

With Diego Costa unable to feature for Atleti until January due to the club's transfer ban, Angel Correa is in line for a start alongside Griezmann on Saturday.

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS



This will be the 161st La Liga derby between Atletico and Real Madrid. Los Blancos have won over half of the fixtures so far, with 86 victories.



Atletico have only lost one of their last eight league derbies against Real Madrid (four wins, three draws), although that was a 3-0 defeat in the sides' last Liga meeting at the Vicente Calderon.



This will be the first derby between Atletico and Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. Atletico failed to win their first league derby at both the Vicente Calderon (2-2 in 1967) and at the old Metropolitano (a 3-0 loss in 1929).



Atletico have conceded 83% of their goals from headers in La Liga this season (five out of six), the highest percentage of any team.



Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six goals in his last four games against Atletico in all competitions.



Zinedine Zidane has lost more games against Atletico than against any other side as Real Madrid manager in all competitions (two), but he did win the first of his seven titles against them (the 2016 Champions League final).





TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Atletico versus Real Madrid kicks off at 20:45 local time at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday and will be broadcast live from 19:40 UK time on Sky Sports Football.