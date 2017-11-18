Man Utd stars Ibrahimovic and Pogba fit to face Newcastle

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba are both fit for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Newcastle, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

Ibrahimovic has not appeared for United since April after suffering a serious knee injury, though that did not deter the Red Devils from offering him a fresh one-year deal.

Pogba, meanwhile, has been missing since September after suffering a hamstring injury during United's Champions League group stage victory over Basel.

But the pair are both now ready to return alongside Marcos Rojo, who made his comeback from a knee injury during United's Under-23 clash with Athletic Club .

Speaking to MUTV , Mourinho confirmed their availability, saying: "The players that stayed here and [were] recovering from injuries, even the ones that are recovering from big injuries, they are ready to play."

When pushed on which specific individuals were fit, he responded: "Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo."

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals during his first season of English football, and Mourinho is expecting him to form a lethal partnership with £75 million summer signing Romelu Lukaku.

"He is an incredible personality," he told reporters. "We were all saying in 2017 he will be back. But it is one thing to be back on 31 December, another is mid-November. Even in getting fit he was the same super professional.

"We can't expect him to play a full 90 minutes or consecutive matches. Can he play with Lukaku? Easy."

On Pogba he added: "Clearly you can see there was a Manchester United this season before and after his injury. He has qualities that influence our approach in matches."