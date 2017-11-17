The fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) starts right from where it ended last winter when Kerala Blasters were beaten by ATK on penalties in the 2016 final at Kochi, helping themselves to their second title in three years.





ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters vs ATK - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

This time with the inclusion of a couple more teams - Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC - the ISL is a lot bigger. The cash-rich league is no more a ten-week affair as the ISL guarantees four months of round-robin and subsequent knockout football for fans of the beautiful game.





With the incentive of a spot in the Asian Football Confederation's AFC Cup playoffs for the winners of the ISL, the league has a lot more context to it. The clubs would now be hungry to fight it out to book their berth in the continental competitions from 2019 onwards. The number of foreigners in the playing eleven also has been reduced to five from six.





Matches will be played predominantly between Wednesdays and Sundays with weekends featuring double-headers. Kick-offs are at 5:30 PM and at 8 PM IST.





Both teams will be eager to get points on the board when the action starts after the opening ceremony featuring Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Game

Kerala Blasters vs ATK

Date

Friday, November 17

Time

8 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecasted with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam TV channel Bengali TV channel

Asianet Movies

Jalsha Movies



TEAM NEWS

Rene Meulensteen has a fully-fit squad to choose from and will have selection headaches up front. India international Jackichand Singh might have to be content with a place on the bench as Wes Brown prefers to play in defence. As a result, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic cannot be called into partner skipper Sandesh Jhingan. The spot for the final foreigner is expected to go to the valiantly named Courage Pekuson.





Injured - None



Doubtful - None



Key Players - Iain Hume, Dimitar Berbatov, CK Vineeth





GAME PREVIEW

The defending champions are plagued with injury problems as star striker and former Liverpool man Robbie Keane will only feature from the fourth game, nursing an Achilles injury back home in Ireland. Carl Baker is also sidelined with a similar problem. Jayesh Rane's knee injury will keep him out for at least two weeks.Hitesh Sharma has recovered and fears of Robin Singh and Ashutosh Mehta missing out on the opening game have subsided as all three have made the trip to Kochi.Injured -Doubtful - NoneKey Players -

Kerala Blasters' only win ever against ATK came in Kochi in 2014. Since then, the Kolkata side have bullied their way to two titles, twice meeting the yellow-clad outfit in the finals. Backed by their vociferous crowd, Kerala Blasters would look to spoil ATK's party on the opening day.

Iain Hume returns to his old stomping ground after spending two seasons at ATK and will be welcomed by the supporters but he will be of little help to Meulensteen when it comes to scouting opponents given the total change of structure for ATK.





Former Spurs and Manchester United man Teddy Sheringham has taken the reins of the most successful club of the ISL. He will be desperate to prove a point in his managerial career which is yet to reflect his playing days.





He will be helped by former Bengaluru FC gaffer Ashley Westwood who took a role at ATK as 'Technical Director' and was instrumental in ushering the likes of Robin Singh and Eugeneson Lyngdoh from the ISL draft.

Rene Meulensteen, a longtime right-hand man of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has brought with him a host of Old Trafford old-timers in Berbatov, Wes Brown and Paul Rachubka. Thangboi Singto, the former Shillong Lajong coach will assist him and it will be his experience with Indian football that will hold the Blasters in good stead.





Jawaharlal Nehru stadium is set to witness another high-voltage clash amid an electric atmosphere. Will the Tuskers claim a win or will ATK stand tall once again on the Kochi pitch?