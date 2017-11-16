Posta Rangers might miss the services of defender Luke Ochieng and captain Jerry Santo in the final match against Mathare United.

Posta Rangers duo doubtful against Mathare

Head coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo has revealed to Goal that duo are nursing injuries that might render them unavailable for this weekend.

"Everyone is ready and available for our match against Mathare, it is an important one for that matter.

"My doubts are on Luke and Jerry; Luke has a hip injury, we will have to assess him on Friday before we make our decision, but his chances are very slim.

"Jerry is also nursing an ankle injury, though he trained on Thursday, we still have to make an assessment.

"It is going to be a very important match for us, we want to win and hope other results go against our competitors; position two for us will be an achievement."

Rangers are third on fifty points, two behind Sofapaka who will be playing Zoo Kericho on the same day.