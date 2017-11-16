Gor Mahia coach tells KPL to market the league

Title-winning Gor Mahia coach, Dylan Kerr has challenged Kenyan Premier League and Football Kenya Federation to market the local league.

Gor Mahia coach challenge FKF and KPL

Speaking after scooping the September Coach of the Month Award on Thursday, the Briton threw the ball on KPL and FKF courts to do more in selling the domestic league.

“The Kenyan league is big and should be supported more. It’s really disheartening to see 22 fans in the stadium and thousands of empty seats yet the football served is of high quality,” Kerr who guided Gor Mahia to a record 16th KPL title after taking over last July said.

“The league organizers and federation should do more to market the league and bring fans to the stadium. Something must be done to rectify that.”

Kerr beat Kakamega Homeboyz Mike Mururi to grab the monthly gong after leading Gor Mahia to five victories and a draw in the month of September.

Gor Mahia beat Bandari 3-1, then forced a 2-1 win over Sofapaka before nailing Tusker to a 2-0 victory at Kericho Green Stadium.

K’Ogalo later extended their unbeaten record that month with a 3-0 win against Chemelil Sugar and a 4-0 success over Nzoia Sugar, only drop two points in a scoreless draw with minnows Thika United.

Gor Mahia will be crowned champions this Saturday in Kisumu.