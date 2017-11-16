Tim Cahill has declared he will continue to put his ‘body on the line’ for Australia after they secured qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

'I will do anything to play at the World Cup' - Cahill

The 37-year-old was not a certain start after injuring his ankle in Melbourne City’s loss to Sydney FC 12 days ago, but lasted 66 minutes of Wednesday night's 3-1 home win over Honduras.

The former Everton man, who holds the all-time Australian goal scoring record, credits the national team for keeping him young.

“To help my country qualify for four World Cups is something I will be proud of when I get older...even older," said Cahill.

“I feel like a young kid. I know I'm 38 next month, but it's my job to put my body on the line for this team.”

Cahill has played a key role in the Socceroos' journey to Russia 2018, scoring both goals in their 2-1 second-leg win over Syria a month ago to earn a shot at qualification against Honduras.

After widespread disappointment at not qualifying directly from the group stages, Cahill said that the Socceroos were determined to prove themselves to the Australian public.

“We wanted to show what we stand for - not just for the last two-and-a-half years of qualifying, but for the past four years,” said Cahill.

"I would've done anything to be part of this group and I will do anything to stay a part of it. I am indebted to this country for allowing me to follow my dreams and do what I love."

Cahill paid credit to coach Ange Postecoglou, who has persevered with transitioning Australia from their traditional physical nature to a more ball-playing style.

“When the boss told me four years ago about what we were going to do and the journey, I believed him,” said Cahill.

Jiangsu centre-back Trent Sainsbury joined in the praise for the coaching team after their journey to the World Cup took them to 11 different countries, with trips as far-flung as Uzbekistan and Honduras.

"We now hold the record for the most games played to qualify for a World Cup,” said Sainsbury.

“It is full credit to the backroom staff who get us up for every game."