Adelaide United have A-League finals footy in their sights after a 3-1 win over Wellington.
Adelaide cruise over Phoenix in A-League

EXTRA TIME: Didier Drogba launches luxury footwear brand

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has announced the launch of his footwear brand named JAD luxury footwear.

The two-time African Player of the Year disclosed his partnership with little brother and creative director, Jordan Alexander to produce the sleek foot wears which are handcrafted in Montegranaro, Italy.

As a co-owner of United Soccer League outfit, Phoenix Rising, the former Marseille and Galatasaray forward is getting himself some assets when he finally calls it quit in the round leather game.




