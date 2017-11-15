Sunil Chhetri set to miss AFC Asian Cup qualifier vs. Kyrgyzstan

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri has been ruled out of the final match in AFC Asian Cup 2019 Qualifiers against Kyrgyzstan after picking up a suspension, having accumulated two yellow cards.

Chhetri picked up his second yellow card on Tuesday against Myanmar where India were held to a 2-2 draw. His first yellow card was against the same opponents in the first game of the group when India won 1-0 in Yangon.

India have already qualified for the main tournament and are yet to taste defeat in the third round qualification stage.

On Tuesday, India conceded the first goal as early as in the 13th second of the match. It was skipper Sunil Chhetri who netted his 56th international goal from the penalty spot to restore parity in the match. Myanmar scored one more in the first half itself to regain their lead. A second-half strike from Jeje Lalpekhlua ensured at least a point for the Indians at home.

India’s final match will be against Kyrgyzstan on March 27th, 2018. Chhetri’s absence will not be a cause of worry for gaffer Stephen Constantine as his team have already booked their place in the Asian Cup 2019 and in all probability will top their group.