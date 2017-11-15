AFC Leopards finally receive prize money for GOtv success

News

AFC Leopards have received Sh2million for winning GOtv Shield tournament this season.

Ingwe were crowned shield winners after downing Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 in the final played at Kasarani Stadium last month.

Winners of the tournament were entitled to Sh2m but as at yesterday (Tuesday), the club was yet to receive the same. Ingwe official Ronald Namai has however, confirmed that the issue has been sorted but challenged FKF and organizers to improve on their services next season.

“The matter has been settled. We have received funds this morning. I hope in future teams won't be pushed to go to social media for FKF and corporate to do their work.”

AFC Leopards will represent the country in Caf Confederations Cup by virtue of winning the knock out competition.

