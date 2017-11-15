News

Irish fans cheer customers exiting Victoria's Secret in Copenhagen

7Sport

Funny video has emerged from Copenhagen of Irish fans cheering customers of a branch of women's lingerie store Victoria's Secret ahead of their team's first leg World Cup qualifier against Denmark.

According to the filmer, hundreds of Irish fans had gathered outside the Dubliner pub in the Danish capital, turning the area into an unofficial fan zone. Their attention then turned to customers of Victoria's Secret, in front of the pub.

In the video, one female customer can be seen coming out of the shop and swinging what appear to be a pair of knickers, to the delight of the fans.

Customer takes it very well as she is cheered after leaving Victoria' Secret store

"Everyone who was involved saw the funny side of it and really enjoyed a great day," the filmer wrote online.

Ireland are currently hosting Denmark in the return leg.

