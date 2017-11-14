Mathare United veteran defender George 'Wise' Owino is undecided whether he will be action next season.

Mathare United veteran undecided over future

Since making his debut in 2001, Owino has turned out for top different clubs locally and abroad, including the national soccer team Harambee Stars.

The 37 year-old feels he might not be on top form next season to be competitive in the Kenyan Premier League. "Well, I am still weighing options; sometimes the condition of your body determines.

"If by the beginning of next season my shape will be good, then I will give it another season, but if not then I might consider retiring. For now my main aim is to help Mathare United remain in the league.

"We have a great chance, we just have to win our remaining match and we will be in the league next year," Owino told Goal.

The defender played a vital role as his side downed Muhoroni Youth 2-1 last weekend at Ruaraka Grounds.