Swedish star's incredible gesture for devastated Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon couldn't hold back the tears after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup, and one of the first people to console him was an opponent.

It was a tearful farewell for the Italy legend on Tuesday, who had dreamed of bowing out with another record in a stellar career -- a sixth World Cup finals appearance.

Instead, his career finished not in Russia but with a humiliating World Cup playoff exit against Sweden at Milan's San Siro stadium, as Italy missed out on the finals for the first time in 60 years.

Buffon was devastated in the aftermath of the shock loss, with the tears flowing down his face as he shook hands with Swedish players.

One of those players was Victor Lindelöf, who grabbed Buffon around the shoulders in a beautiful embrace.

The touching scenes are exactly what sport is all about, as Lindelöf put allegiances aside to console a devastated opponent.

The charismatic 39-year-old Buffon had solidly represented the Azzurri for the past 20 years, earning a record 175 caps, but this time not even he could lift a second-rate Italy side.

The Azzuri drew 0-0 on Monday to lose 1-0 on aggregate, ending Buffon's brilliant international career which included the 2006 World Cup title.

He follows another legendary Italy and Juventus goalkeeper, Dino Zoff, who also departed the international scene after a defeat to Sweden.

"I'm not sorry for myself but all of Italian football," an inconsolable Buffon told Italian broadcaster Rai.

"We failed at something which also means something on a social level. There's regret at finishing like that, not because time passes."

The defeat represents the end of a generation with Andrea Barzagli, 36, and 34-year-old midfielder Daniele de Rossi, who also lifted the 2006 World Cup, also retiring from internationals, along with Buffon's Juventus team-mate Giorgio Chiellini.

"My Barzagli, my de Rossi, my Chiellini... they will leave as well, I think Leo Bonucci will continue. I say thanks to everyone, I don't want to steal the spotlight from anyone," said Buffon.

Fatefully, Buffon's long adventure with the national side finished as it had started -- at a World Cup playoff.

Under the snow of Moscow in 1997, Gianluca Pagliuca was injured and coach Cesare Maldini had no choice but to turn to the young Buffon.

"Do you feel like coming on?" he asked. Buffon played, he was good -- as almost always since -- and he was a fixture from then on, first as a substitute, then number one goalkeeper and finally captain.

In addition to winning eight Serie A titles with Juventus, Buffon was key to Italy's World Cup triumph in Germany when he conceded just twice in seven games -- a record he shares with Spain's Iker Casillas and France's Fabien Barthez.

Buffon also remains the only goalkeeper to win the UEFA player of the year award.

His gallops upfield for two injury-time corners on Monday are images that will be remembered, along with his tears and his manner of belting out the Italian national anthem, eyes closed and crushing the shoulders of his neighbour.

"I was lucky to play my entire career with him, at Juventus and the national side," said Chiellini.

"There's no doubt that sometimes I don't even realise what it means to be in front of such a strong goalkeeper. Sometimes it seems simple but it's only because it's him."

