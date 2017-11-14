News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Chelsea suffer fresh Champions League blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal
Chelsea suffer fresh blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal

Buffon's incredible act as fans boo anthem

With Omnisport
7Sport /

Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon has emotionally applauded the Swedish national anthem in the face of incessant booing from Italian fans.

0408_0700_nat_soccer
0:48

Wanderers stay in hunt for A-League finals
0405_0500_nat_football
0:33

Victory concede to six goals in Asia
Liverpool should have your rooting interest for Champions League run
1:59

Liverpool should have your rooting interest for Champions League run
The A-League finals fight
0:40

The A-League finals fight
Strong goalkeeping on display in Madrid Derby
1:29

Strong goalkeeping on display in Madrid Derby
Chicharito salvages draw in London derby
1:27

Chicharito salvages draw in London derby
Welbeck brace sees Gunners past Saints
1:29

Welbeck brace sees Gunners past Saints
Bobo breaks record as Sydney cruise to victory
1:28

Bobo breaks record as Sydney cruise to victory
Late rally sees Victory overcome Phoenix
1:28

Late rally sees Victory overcome Phoenix
Born this day: Mathew Ryan
0:43

Born this day: Mathew Ryan
Liverpool fans bombard Man City bus with bottles
0:52

Liverpool fans bombard Man City bus with bottles
Pep Guardiola on Liverpool fans throwing bottles
0:34

Pep Guardiola on Liverpool fans throwing bottles
 

The goalkeeping legend was lining up in his side's World Cup qualifying match, when he heard his countrymen booing the anthem of his opponents.

Instead of joining the pack, or even being a bystander, Buffon took an active approach, powerfully clapping his hands together to show respect to the anthem.

Making the moment even more significant, it was Buffon's final ever match for Italy after Sweden held the match to nil-all, meaning they won 1-0 on aggregate.

Buffon had an emotional message after the agonising draw.

ARRIVEDERCI: Azzurri out of World Cup in Italian catastrophe

FALLOUT BEGINS: Kick out Ventura, Tavecchio and the dinosaurs! Italy need a revolution

Buffon frustrated as Italy miss out on World Cup qualification. Pic: Getty

"We have pride, strength and we're stubborn," Buffon said.

"We know how to get back up again as we've always done. I'm leaving an Italy side that will know how to speak for itself. Hugs to everyone, especially those I've shared this wonderful journey with."

Buffon claps the Swedish anthem. Pic: Twitter

Italy will miss out on the World Cup for the first time in 60 years as Sweden secured a precious goalless draw that punched their ticket to Russia thanks to a 1-0 aggregate win.

Not since the 1958 tournament, coincidentally held in Sweden, have the Azzurri not been at football's showpiece event, but defeat in Solna in the first leg proved their undoing and surely signals the end of Gian Piero Ventura's disappointing reign as coach.

Italian players cannot believe they won't be in Russia. Pic: Getty

It was a far more industrious effort from the four-time world champions at San Siro than the drab effort produced in the first leg, and visiting goalkeeper Robin Olsen was at his best to keep Italy at bay at the end of a busy first half.

But there was no way past Sweden's stoic defence, which held firm to help book the nation's first World Cup appearance since 2006, and – for all of Italy's dominance of possession – the aggregate result could have been more convincing with the visitors denied two decent penalty shouts.

Back To Top