Hirving Lozano is on the bench for Mexico's friendly match against Poland after scoring twice against Belgium.

Mexico team news: Jimenez and Aquino start up top vs. Poland as El Tri moves to five-man defense

Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio hinted he may give "El Chucky" rest with Monday's friendly coming just three days after the 3-3 draw in Brussels. Instead, it will be Tigres winger Javier Aquino moving into the starting lineup, while Benfica forward Raul Jimenez moves into the starting XI to replace injured forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez.

At the back, Mexico will deploy a five-man defense with center backs Hector Moreno, Hugo Ayala and Carlos Salcedo in the middle, Pumas' Jesus Gallardo on the left and Miguel Layun on the right.

The experienced midfield trio of Jonathan dos Santos, Diego Reyes and Andres Guardado round out the outfield, while Jesus Corona starts at goalkeeper.