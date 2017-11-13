For this season's UEFA Europa League, we've partnered with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to offer one lucky fan a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience day.

Win the ultimate UEFA Europa League trip with Enterprise Rent-A-Car

From AEK Athens to Zenit St Petersburg, the ultimate journey for any fan is a European trip and Enterprise are offering a unique opportunity for you and your mate to experience a match from an insider perspective like no other fan.

You can pick the UEFA Europa League Matchday six game that you want to attend, with flights and accommodation included. Not only that, but your journey will begin two hours before kick-off when you and your guest arrive at the stadium in a chauffeur-driven Enterprise vehicle, and park in a dedicated space.

A UEFA representative will escort you pitch-side where you will be able to have your photo taken. From here, you will be shown to your seats in the hospitality suite ready to enjoy complimentary food and drinks. After the match, you will have an opportunity to attend the managers’ post-match press conference. Your experience doesn’t end there as Enterprise will make sure all your needs are cared for with a chauffeur-driven ride back to the hotel.

Standout fixtures available in the prize include; Real Sociedad v Zenit, Marseille v Red Bull Salzburg, Atalanta v Lyon, Vitesse v Nice and Arsenal FC v FC BATE Borisov.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is answer the question below before entering your details along with the game you'd like to attend for Matchday six.

*HNK Rijeka v AC Milan and FC Kobenhagen v FC Sheriff not included. Competition not valid to entrants in Russia and Ukraine or for any fixtures taking place in Russia or Ukraine.

This competition will close at 12:00 GMT Monday November 20th, 2017

Click here for Terms and Conditions

Wherever your team takes you this season, enjoy every part of the journey with Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Fans can receive special rates when booking their vehicle online, by using the code UELFANS. Visit www.enterprise.co.uk to join your team’s journey.