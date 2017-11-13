Antoine Griezmann has admitted that he “dreams” of playing with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in a forward line.

Griezmann 'dreams' of playing with PSG stars Mbappe and Neymar

The Atletico Madrid striker has been accused of playing a “game” with the Spanish club over his future, though he is tied to them contractually until 2022. In particular, he has been accused of flirting with Manchester United, though the France international has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG 7/2 to win CL

He has done little to quieten those rumours in recent times and will have stoked speculation further by making remarks to TF1’s ‘Telefoot’ program that suggest that he would be delighted to join up with the Ligue 1 leaders.

“Am I dreaming of a front line with Mbappe, Neymar and Griezmann? Yes,” he admitted.

Griezmann, who has previously turned out for Real Sociedad, also confessed that he would be open to a move to Marseille – a team he was previously caught taking charge of on Football Manager 2018