Liverpool and Arsenal Masters meet fans at COURTS Megastore!

COURTS Megastore saw Liverpool and Arsenal fans embrace a golden opportunity by interacting with their favourite Masters Legends on Saturday.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler was joined by Luis Garcia, who won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005 while Robert Pires, who played for six years at Arsenal, and Nwankwo Kanu were also present to interact with adoring fans.

The four superstars were a big hit with the crowd on the occasion of the grand reopening of the COURTS Megastore, with the crowd gasping and cheering their heroes.

Fans lined up eagerly to await their turn to hear the legends recount experiences and meet them.

After answering several questions, fans got to meet them in person and get their jerseys and various other memorabilia signed by their favourite stars. Following which, they posed with the fans for photographs as well.

All in all, it was a wonderful day for the lucky fans who were at the COURTS Megastore on Saturday.