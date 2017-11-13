Star player snaps at new coach Gombau

Oriol Riera has slapped away a handshake attempt from new coach Josep Gombau after he was subbed out during the Wanderers' 1-1 draw against City.

In a fiery exchange 80 minutes into the clash, the Spanish striker was infuriated with Gombau's decision to pull him off the pitch.

Despite the embarrassing moment with his player, it was a solid first game at the helm for Gombau.

Melbourne City squandered a golden chance to go top of the A-League table in the frustrating 1-1.

City dominated for much of Sunday night's clash at AAMI Park but wasted multiple opportunities to score.

The Wanderers went ahead in the 19th minute when Jaushua Sotirio scored against the run of play.

City drew level through a 54th minute Ross McCormack penalty but were denied victory by their own poor finishing and a heroic performance from Wanderers goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic.

The Croatian made several clutch saves, none better than his dive to the left to deny McCormack's curling set piece from just outside the penalty box in the 42nd minute.

McCormack was involved in everything for City but the Scotsman struggled to find the back of the net, missing two straightforward headers in quick succession midway through the second half.

His goal came in dramatic circumstances after being taken down in the box by a late challenge from Raul Llorente.

The referee pointed to the spot, only to indicate he had called for a Western Sydney goal kick.

But the decision was overturned after being examined by the video assistant referee and McCormack converted the spot kick to claim his fourth goal for the season.

City coach Warren Joyce said his side's inability to finish what they started had cost them what could have been a big win.

"Certainly we created the most chances, and really (it was) poor finishes, not good saves," he said.

"I think we should have scored several goals tonight. The game could have been out of sight, really."

It was a solid result for new Wanderers coach Gombau in his first game since taking the reins from caretaker manager Hayden Foxe.

The Spaniard was delighted with the way his side had already started to adapt to his tactics.

"I am proud of the work that the boys put on the park," Gombau said.

"With the three training sessions that we had, we tried to play a little bit the way that we want to play and for me, this is the most important."

The visitors went ahead early when Riera stole possession from Osama Malik and combined with Lorente to find Sotirio, who fired it into the post but pounced on the rebound and scored.

Tensions flared between the two sides when City striker Bruce Kamau went down after copping a knock late in the second half.

City put the ball out of play for Kamau to come off but Western Sydney initially did not reciprocate, leading to a heated confrontation between Eugene Galekovic and Wanderers striker Riera.

A win would have put City top of the ladder but they will finish the round in second place with Western Sydney in fourth.

With AAP