2017 has been a remarkable year for Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Percy Tau, and while he was surprised to see his name among those shortlisted for this year's Caf awards, the left-footed player really earned his stripes.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Percy Tau reacts to Caf award nominations

The 23-year-old was nominated for the Caf Player of the Year and Caf Player of the Year - Based in Africa awards following a series of consistent performance for both the Brazilians and Bafana Bafana.

Tau came out of his comfort zone when Pitso Mosimane threw him into the deep end towards in 2016, and since then, he has never looked back.

He helped the Tshwane giants win the Caf Super Cup earlier this year, and he was instrumental as they reached the knockout stages of this year's Caf Champions League where they crashed out in the quarter-finals.

Tau said being nominated gives a good reflection of South African football as well as what they're trying to achieve as Sundowns.

"They [the nominations] are big," Tau told the media.

"It was big when I received the news, but I am just happy to be nominated because it gives a good reflection of South African football and what we are trying to do at Sundowns," he said.

"It’s good to see my name with the stars. I am grateful to be nominated. It just adds to the list of things a footballer achieves," added the 23-year-old.