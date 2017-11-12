Denmark 'a good team' but Eriksen & co. won't relish Ireland in Dublin, says Duffy

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy believes that Christian Eriksen and Denmark will not be looking forward to facing the Boys in Green in Dublin after they were frustrated in the first leg of their World Cup play-off.

Ireland managed to keep Denmark scoreless in Copenhagen, meaning that the tie is delicately poised leading into the second leg, which takes place at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, November 14.

Denmark 11/2 to beat Ireland 1-0

Tottenham star Eriksen admitted that his side would need to make changes if they want to score in Dublin, while Werder Bremen's Thomas Delaney summed up the frustration by saying that playing against Ireland was "like opening a can of baked beans with your bare hands".

Brighton defender Duffy and his defensive cohorts played a key role in limiting the Danish attacking threat and he is excited about the fact that Ireland are now one game away from qualifying for the World Cup.

"It was difficult. They're a good team, but I'm looking forward to Tuesday now." Duffy told BBC Sport. "I thought we were solid and overall we're pleased we didn't lose the game, [that we got a] clean sheet and we bring it back to Dublin now."

The former Everton youth continued: "[Going to the World Cup] is huge, it's what every player dreams of, but it's going to be a tough night again.

"They're a good team, I keep saying it, but we're a good team and we believe we can beat Denmark on the night. That [belief] goes right through the squad and if you've got that, you've won half the battle.

"We tried to be positive, but it was hard. They had a lot of possession, they are a strong, physical team but it wasn't really a night for that, to make a mistake on a bobbly pitch.

"We'll be positive, of course, we know what we've got at home. We can put in the box, we can counter attack, we've got pace and they won't be looking forward to playing us."

