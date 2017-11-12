Adam wants to end 2017 on a positive note

After the disappointing outing in Friday's 4-1 defeat to DPR Korea, Eduardo 'Nelo' Vingada looks prepared to ring the changes to his starting XI and one player who could benefit from that is Selangor's Adam Nor Azlin.

A talented player who has been played is various positions all over the pitch, Adam has matured into a fine centre back as can be seen from his performances for the Under-22 in the recent SEA Games.

He is likely to partner Fadhli Shas at the heart of the defence and Adam is hoping to help the team gain their first win under the management of Vingada. There could be more changes in store in the defence with Fazly Mazlan and S. Kunanlan doubtful after Friday's match.

"Fan always give support to the national team so I hope tomorrow, the team can give high determination and give our all. We want to finish 2017 with a good result and a good moment for the national team."

"For me personally, a win is what we want because no one plays to lose. Me as a player, we have to take care of the country’s pride and for tomorrow I hope we can produce a good performance. We want to give 100% so that even if we lose, we can be proud of our performance," said Adam in Sunday's pre-match press conference.

Adam shone in Malaysia's run to the silver medal in the SEA Games but like his matches for Selangor in the 2017 season that just gone by, those peformances have come in a three-man defence system.

Vingada has shown that a four-man defence is what he prefers and Adam is confident that he will be able to adapt, if he is selected.

"Before I play in the three-man defence this season with Selangor, I’ve also played in defence before under Ong Kim Swee, in a two centre back system. I will have to adapt but with good communication and a high discipline that will enable all players to do well," added Adam.

For Adam and his team mates, this is a chance to not only prove their worth to Vingada but also to show to DPR Korea that Malaysia are better than what they showed in the first match. It has become a matter of pride and that could be a big factor in how the team perform at I-Mobile Stadium in Buriram, Thailand.