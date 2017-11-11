Tusker FC will be without a number of key players when they face Sofapaka on Saturday in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Team News: Tusker veteran out of Sofapaka match

A crocked Tusker side will be missing the services suspended James Situma as well as striker Allan Wanga, Michael Khamati, Martin Kizza and Hashim Sempala.

Also ruled out of Sofapaka match is midfielder, Jackson Macharia and veteran goalkeeper, Duncan Ochieng

The duo's absence forced the Brewers coach Francis Baraza to draft in goalkeeper Bryne Omondi and David Mwangi.

The former champions lost by a solitary goal to relegation-threatened Thika United last weekend, a result that could have prompted coach Francis Baraza to make two changes to his losing squad.

Omondi comes into the squad for bereaved Ochieng who lost hi assister last week while Mwangi fills the void left by injured Macharia.

The young player will start on the bench with David Okello moving back to the starting squad having dropped to the bench against Thika United last weekend.

Starting XI: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, Marlon Tangauzi, Lloyd Wahome, Eugine Asike, Humphrey Mieno, Brian Osumba, Sydney Ochieng, Boniface Muchiri, Paul Odhiambo, Clifford Alwanga.

Reserves: Byrne Omondi, David Mwangi, Abdul Hassan, Cercidy Okeyo, Danson Kago, Noah Wafula, Stephen Owusu