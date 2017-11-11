'Martial one of the best I have ever seen' - Pogba piles praise on Man Utd colleague

Anthony Martial is “one of the best players” Manchester United and France colleague Paul Pogba has ever seen.

The 21-year-old forward has been a key figure for the Red Devils this season despite seeing limited starts.

His impact from off the bench has helped to keep Jose Mourinho’s side in Premier League title contention, with six goals netted in all competitions.

Martial has also earned an international recall on the back of his exploits, with Pogba convinced that there is still more to come from a player he holds in the highest regard.

The United midfielder, who is nursing his way back from a hamstring injury, told MUTV: "I am sure as he is very good and had a great pre-season. Even during the start of the season, he helped the team a lot.

"Anthony is a big, big, big talent. He’s a talented player – one of the best players I have ever seen or trained with.

“He is still young and is going to improve. He will improve a lot and you are going to see even more of Anthony, I’m sure."

Martial joined United from Monaco in the summer of 2015 in a deal which could be worth up to £58 million.

He has made 107 appearances for the club to date, scoring 31 goals.

Mourinho’s desire to use him more as an impact player in 2017-18 has been accepted by the jet-heeled frontman, but he has also expressed a desire to take in more starts.

He told SFR Sport ahead of the current international break: "It's easier to start the game.

"When you come off the bench, the other players are warmed up, they're totally in the game, and you have to get into it straight away.

"I prefer to start the game, I have more time to get myself into the game.

"I have faith in my qualities, and I think the manager has confidence in me, too, so it's up to me to continue putting in good performances, and if I do that, I think I'll play a bit more."