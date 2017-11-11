Lionel Messi has been forced to apologise for Zenit forward Sebastian Driussi after mistaking his fellow Argentine for a selfie-seeking fan.

Messi mistakes Zenit forward Driussi for a fan during Argentina's trip to Russia

The Barcelona superstar is currently in Russia ahead of an international friendly date with his country.

Ahead of that contest, the 30-year-old has been fulfilling his usual round of photo and autograph duties.

Among those to have made the most of an opportunity to grab a moment with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is Driussi, although Messi initially failed to recognise him.

The Zenit striker uploaded his picture to Instagram with the caption: “Thanks for the photo IDOL Leo Messi”.