Gradus Ochieng and Salim Sowedi will start on the bench as Muhoroni Youth tackles Mathare United in a formality Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

Team News: Relegated Muhoroni Youth name Mathare squad

The Millers have already been relegated to the National Super League, but new coach James Odongo will be playing for nothing but his image.

Odongo who took over last week suffered his biggest defeat in a 7-0 lose to Kariobangi Sharks last week.

Said Juma has been handed a start between the sticks with John Mark Ochieng leading the attack line against the ‘Slum Boys’ at Ruaraka Grounds.

Bliss Kityo and ambrose Ayoyi have also handed the responsibilities same as Hassan Kiyoyo and Jacob Ombija.

Muhoroni are at the base of the table while Mathare United are four places above them with 35 points.

Starting XI: Said Juma, Faina Jacobs, Jacob Ombija, Jeconia Ogendo Robert Indimuli, Collins Agade, Ambrose Ayoyi, Johnmark Ochieng, Hassan Kiyoyo, Bliss Kityo, Maxwell Onyango.

Reserves: Gradus Ochieng, Salim Sowedi, Yusuf Mohammed, Farouk Mudoola, James OgadaVenval Thomas, Anthony Otuoma.