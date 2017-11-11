Sofapaka assistant coach John Baraza will be in charge of Batoto Ba Mungu against former Kenyan Premier League champions, Tusker on Saturday.

Sofapaka assistant coach in charge of Tusker match

The two sides meet in the game whose outcome may determine who finishes second on the table.

A concerned Baraza, who may have to do without injured midfielder, Bernard Mang’oli, will stand in for his boss, Sam Ssimbwa who is away in Uganda.

Mangoli is still waiting for doctor’s bill of health after he underwent therapy in his inner part of the foot.

The former Kenyan International is determined to give the team’s fans an early Christmas ‘gift’ by overcoming Tusker at Ruaraka.

Despite oozing confidence, Baraza has instructed his charges to be cautious against Tusker.

“Tusker is a strong team which is why we should give them due respect but they are beatable for a good measure,” Barza told the club's official website.

Sofapaka lost their last match against Sony Sugar and any further slump will not auger well with the fans.