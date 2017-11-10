Former Cardiff striker Nathan Blake believes the club should sign Newcastle United midfielder Mohamed Diame in January.

Cardiff City should sign Newcastle United's Diame in January, says Nathan Blake

The ex-Senegal international was instrumental for Rafael Benitez’s side as they secured promotion to the English Premier League last season - making 37 appearances and scoring three goals in the English Championship - but has found playing time hard to come by so far this term as St. James’ Park, making just one start and six substitute appearances in 11 games in the English top flight.

And the former Bolton Wanderers and Leicester City striker considers Diame’s cameo appearances as a ‘waste of his undoubted ability’ and advised the Cardiff City Stadium outfit who currently sit third on the English second division log to do everything in their power to bring him to the club when the transfer window opens on January 1.

"Cardiff does not need much, they really don’t. What they do require is something a little unique, someone with that extra quality who can make the difference between the top two and the top six at the end of the season," Blake told Wales Online.

"The person who fits that bill for me is Mohamed Diame, who spends far too much of his time at the moment sitting on the bench up at Newcastle United and who must be itching to play regularly in a successful side.

"Diame, for me, is everything the Bluebirds need for the final push under Warnock.

"Strong, powerful, athletic, experienced and with the know-how of what’s required to go up from the Championship.

"He was a kingpin for Newcastle when they won the title last season, but his game time has been far more limited in the Premier League under Rafa Benitez.

"In fact, Diame has only started one league game this season and that’s a waste of a player of his undoubted ability."