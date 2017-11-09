Regional side Wajiji FC shocked GoTV Shield champions AFC Leopards on Thursday morning, after downing them 2-1 in a friendly match played at Camp Toyoyo.

AFC Leopards hit by minnows in Chemelil preps

A goal in either half was enough to inspire the Wajiji side that was determined to get a positive result against a Kenya giant.

Victor Emeka gave the minnows a deserved lead in the first half against an AFC Leopards' side that was made up mostly of fringe players.

Coach Robert Matano made changes in the second half, playing his first-team that included first choice keeper Gabriel Andika, Whyvonne Isuza, Victor Majid, Vincent Oburu among other.

However, it was Dan Makori's side that added a second minutes after the restart courtesy of Fredrick Kolongolo who finished a well-calculated move.

Andika was forced into making a fine save layer as Leopards struggled to get a goal against a well organized Wajiji side.

But the 12-time league champions continued to push for a goal and were rewarded later on. Alexis Kitenge sneaked past the napping defenders to halve the deficit.

Ingwe was using the match to prepare for their league outing against Chemelil Sugar on Sunday at Kasarani.