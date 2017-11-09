Watch: Disrespectful goal goes viral around the globe

Disrespectful or just plain taking the mickey, this goal in a Sunday league match has gone viral around the globe.

According to FC Hitchin’s website only 12 people attended their match against Kimpton FC, but already more than 2,000,000 people have watched the goal.

The Kimpton keeper makes an absolute howler, failing to recover a soft back header from his defender.

It actually goes through his legs.

The Hitchin striker then gathered the ball, dribbled it the 5m to the line, stops the ball on the line and then really rubs salt in the wounds.

He got down on the ground and headed the stationary ball the three inches over the line with a little nod of his head.

Ouch.

Hitchin ended up winning the game 5-2.