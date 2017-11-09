Record signing Alexandre Lacazette is happy despite being benched for two of Arsenal’s biggest Premier League clashes of the season, according to his agent.

Lacazette happy at Arsenal and has no plans to confront Wenger - agent

The 26-year-old has started as a substitute in losses to both Liverpool and Manchester City, prompting suggestions Lacazette was angry with the decisions from Arsenal boss Arsene Wegner.

The Frenchman did start for the Gunners in their 0-0 draw with Chelsea back in September, however, and his agent David Vendetelli believes it is important to put the situation into context.

“Our way of working is to relativise things: 11 matches, nine starts,” he said, speaking to SFR Sport. “Of course, it’s not nice to see that he didn’t start that match, but it was – as Arsene Wenger explained – for tactical reasons.

“He’s learning. Alex needs to have calm around him. He’s happy, and Arsenal are too with his work.

“It’s not because a player doesn’t play, even though it’s two important games of course. He would have preferred to have played them.”

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright said he had sympathy for Lacazette, who has not played a full 90 minutes since his start against Leicester on the opening day of the season.

But another ex-England international forward Alan Shearer went a step further in calling for Lacazette to confront Wenger over his absence, something which Vendetelli disagrees with.

“When you’re outside the club, I can understand the questions,” he said.

“I understand, but I think Alex isn’t complaining about his playing time, even if he would prefer to start games like those against City or Liverpool.

“But he talks to the manager, the staff — there’s no problem. Afterwards, there’s a choice made.

“You can’t, every time your player doesn’t play, even if it’s Alexandre Lacazette, knock on the door or pick up the phone and talk to the manager.

“No, no, it’s not time yet. Everything is fine.”