Two Indian Super League (ISL) have never played against each other as part of their pre-season preparations in the last three seasons. The ISL teams have always competed only during the length of the competition.

ISL 2017: FC Pune City to face Chennaiyin FC this weekend

However, that is set to change this weekend when FC Pune City are to host Chennaiyin FC on November 12 in Pune for a pre-season friendly.

While Ranko Popovic’s side have conducted their pre-season training in the city of Pune, Chennaiyin trained first in Chennai before embarking on a trip to Thailand. Since their return almost a week back, they have been training in Chennai.

It is however, believed that the match between the two said ISL teams would be behind closed doors. Interestingly, neither team has officially mentioned of the clash on their social media handles as yet.