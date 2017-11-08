Brazil returned to the training field on Tuesday in Paris missing three players from Tite’s 25-man squad on an afternoon which provided the first hint at is starting line-up to face Japan in Lille on Friday.

Training Day: Firmino in line to star for Brazil?

Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho sat out of the session at Parc des Princes, Paris, to continue his recovery from a thigh injury. He will likely return to training tomorrow but is not expected to play any part in Friday’s Brasil Global Tour showdown at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho also missed the afternoon workout in the French capital, but only to continue his rest period after featuring for his club on Sunday.

Tuesday morning saw Tite’s squad complete, as Diego Souza and Diego arrived from Brazil, but the latter is on the verge of being forced to pull out of the squad for the second month running.

Diego was evaluated by the team doctor before heading to hospital for a scan on an injury that may see him make an early return to Brazil.

After a light session yesterday at Stafe Charlety, Tite put his charges through drills on team shape, which gave us our first look at a potential starting line-up this week.

Alex Sandro, who impressed last month and now appears to have ushered Filipe Luis out of the squad entirely, retained his place at left-back ahead of Marcelo. Taison and Roberto Firmino also came into the team.





Fernandinho is rumoured to be in line to start, however. The opposition side lined up: Danilo, Thiago Silva, Jemerson, Marcelo, Casemiro, Giuliano, Willian, Douglas Costa and Diego Souza [and a young, local player].

The Selecao return to training at Parc des Princes on Wednesday when we should have a clearer idea of Tite’s line-up to meet Japan.