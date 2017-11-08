Ini-abasi Umotong insists Brighton women 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur Ladies on Sunday was more significant than her incredible late brace.

'More important we won' - Umotong plays down heroics in Brighton win

The Nigerian, who came on as a substitute in the 76th minute netted twice in the final five minutes of the game to seal the Seagulls’ second group win in English Women's FA Cup.

And the 23-year-old feels her side’s determination and teamwork saw them subdue Hotspur and put them on the brink of securing a quarter-final place.

"It feels great to score two goals but more importantly we won the game. We knew it was going to be important to win," Umotong told the FA website.

"Obviously, we’re aiming to finish top two in this group so was a big game. Spurs have done so well against Bristol and Yeovil so it feels great to beat them.

"It is always nice to score a couple of goals too. We’ve always had the ambition to go through the group stages and go as far as possible in the cup. We’re off to a good start with this win.

"I think when we came out after half time, it was emphasized how much we have to work with each other and how important this game was to do well.

"We showed our fitness, especially in the second half. It was important to be able to keep going forward but also defending. I think we did great, it worked."