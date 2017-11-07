Former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo said defender Andreas Christensen is a prime example that the club's loan system works.

Emenalo: Christensen proves merit of Chelsea loan system

Danish centre-back Christensen is back at Chelsea and in the first team after spending two years on loan with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

Chelsea 6/5 to be top London club

The 21-year-old, who moved to Stamford Bridge in 2012, started instead of star David Luiz in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Asked about the club's loan programme and whether Christensen is a good example of the working being done, Emenalo — who stepped down from his position on Monday — told Chelsea TV: "Absolutely.

"Andreas, unbeknown to him, gave me a wonderful parting gift yesterday because his performance is indicative of what development is all about.

"Development equals humility, hard work and timing and Andreas has done all three.

"He's shown great humility to go on loan and work very hard while he was there and gain the experience which is needed.

"The timing is right for him now to step in and show what he's learnt during those periods of development."