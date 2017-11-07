Ligi Kuu Player of the week: Yahya Zayd

VPL WRAP: Yahya Zayd - Ligi Kuu Bara player of the week

Azam young star, Yahya Zayid's sensational form has helped Aristica Cioaba's side set the early pace in the Tanzanian top flight.

The midfielder has contributed two goals and two assists in nine Ligi Kuu Bara appearances and his form has seen Azam emerge as early favourites.

His second strike of the campaign came this previous weekend as his stoppage-time strike saw Azam claim all three points against Ruvu Shooting.

Jospeh Omog targets another three points in Mbeya

Simba coach, Joseph Omog believes this weekend's win over Mbeya City will set a good tone for his sides upcoming fixture against Tanzania Prisons next Saturday.

Tricky winger Shiza Kichuya’s first-half goal was enough for Simba to down Mbeya 1-0 on Sunday and climb to the summit of the Ligi Kuu Bara on goal difference.

Kichuya latched onto Jonas Mkude's long pass and unleashed a thunderbolt which gave Fikilini Bakari in the no chance in Mbeya's goals.

Simba had chances to extend their lead but Emmanuel Okwi and John Bocco were guilty of squandering two glorious efforts. Mbeya, on the other hand, also had their chances but couldn't break down the resistance Simba backline.

Simba are now tied on 19 points with Azam FC but the Msimbazi Street giants are on top because of their superior of goal difference.

Said Ndemla on brink to join Swedish side Eskilstuna

Simba attacking midfielder Said 'Ndemla' Hamis is expected jet off to Sweden on Tuesday for a trial with Superettan side Eskilstuna, according to reports.

'Ndemla' is expected to undergo a two-week assessment with the Swedish second-tier side where he will also link up with compatriot Thomas Ulimwengu who play for the club.