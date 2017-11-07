Hadin returns to the national team, Beto receives call-up

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter
Malaysia head coach Nelo Vingada has made final changes to the squad that he will take to Thailand for the Asian Cup qualification group matches against DPR Korea.
He made the decision to drop Darren Lok of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kedah's Baddrol Bakhtiar, after both had been injured while taking part in the Malaysia Cup final match last Saturday. Meanwhile JDT defender Junior Eldstal had been exempted from the matches for personal reasons, despite having been listed earlier.
The Portuguese coach however has decided to replace them with only two players; Felda United winger Hadin Azman and Perak midfielder Ahmad Khairil Anuar Ahmad Zamri.
Hadin last played for the Malayan Tigers in a friendly against the Philippines back in March which ended in a 0-0 draw, whereas for Khairil, who is also known as Beto, it is his first Malaysia senior team call-up.
Ahmad Khairil Anuar Ahmad Zamri. Photo by Perak TBG Facebook
The team will depart for Buriram, where the two ties will be played in, on Tuesday. The matches will be held at the I-Mobile Stadium on November 10 and 13 respectively, with DPR Korea as the designated hosts for the earlier clash, and Malaysia 'hosting' the latter encounter.
Interestingly, squad members from recent Malaysia Cup winners JDT were absent from the Monday evening training session at the Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya, as they had not arrived. Squad members from Malaysia Cup finalists JDT and Kedah had been scheduled to join the training camp on Monday. However, the only Kedah player in the squad; Syafiq Ahmad was present during the training session.
The full 23-man squad:
NO
NAME
AGE
POSITION
CLUB
1.
Safiq Rahim
30
Midfielder
Johor Darul Ta’zim
2.
Ahmad Hazwan Bakri
26
Attacker
Johor Darul Ta’zim
3.
Nazmi Faiz Mansor
23
Midfielder
Johor Darul Ta’zim
4.
Safawi Rasid
20
Midfielder
Johor Darul Ta’zim
5.
Fadhli Shas
26
Defender
Johor Darul Ta’zim
6.
Fazly Mazlan
24
Defender
Johor Darul Ta’zim
7.
Izham Tarmizi Roslan
26
Goalkeeper
Johor Darul Ta’zim
8.
Afiq Fazail
23
Midfielder
Johor Darul Ta’zim
9.
Kunanlan Subramaniam
31
Defender
Johor Darul Ta’zim
10.
Azrif Nasrulhaq Badrul Hisham
26
Midfielder
Johor Darul Ta’zim
11.
Hafizul Hakim Khairul Nizam Jothy
24
Goalkeeper
Perak
12.
Shahrom Abdul Kalam
32
Defender
Perak
13.
Nazirul Naim Che Hashim
24
Defender
Perak
14.
Amirul Azhan Aznan
24
Defender
Perak
15.
Ahmad Khairil Anuar Zamri
22
Midfielder
Perak
16.
Wan Zack Haikal Wan Nor
26
Midfielder
Felda United
17.
Hadin Azman
23
Midfielder
Felda United
18.
Kiko Insa
29
Defender
Pahang
19.
Nor Azam Abdul Azih
22
Midfielder
Pahang
20.
Khairulazhan Khalid
28
Goalkeeper
Selangor
21.
Adam Nor Azlin
21
Defender
Selangor
22.
Syafiq Ahmad
22
Attacker
Kedah
23.
Syamer Kutty Abba
20
Midfielder
Pulau Pinang